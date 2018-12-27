A COMPANY which leads tours around visitor attractions in York and across the UK has celebrated winning its largest number of awards in more than 30 years.

Continuum Attractions, which operates tours at York’s Chocolate Story, was founded in 1984, and won accolades from across the country, including Best Customer Service to Best Schools Programme.

The tour of the Chocolate Story alone won Gold Best Guided Tour from Visit England, Best Immersive Chocolate Experience from Luxe Magazine, Best Chocolate Experience in the Little Vikings Awards and was accredited with a Quality Badge for Learning Outside the Classroom.

The York-based company’s tours of the Emmerdale Village and Studio also won and were nominated for a series of awards, along with venues in Oxford and Canterbury. The Emmerdale Village Tour is a 90-minute guided tour through the outdoor working TV set located within the Harewood Estate in Leeds.

Jules Ozbek, head of sales and marketing at Continuum Attractions, said: “We are very proud of our teams and share their delight in winning or being shortlisted as finalists. These entries were all from the heart and showed their passion for their sites and the desire to do the best for their visitors.

“The diverse range of awards, from customer service to education, proves that Continuum’s ethos of providing innovative destinations at the forefront of the attractions’ market is a key goal for our hardworking people. This recognition is well deserved and we look forward to continuing to celebrate what has been a tremendous year for Continuum.”

The firm recently appointed Craig Hatto as creative lead, a new role for the company, to “drive design and creativity across all elements of the business”.