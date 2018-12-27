FLAMINGO Land took a very special delivery - just in time for Christmas.

A Rothschild’s giraffe calf is already up and about after being born at the zoo near Pickering during the festive period.

The calf, which has not officially been sexed or named yet, took its first faltering steps within an hour or so of being born.

Zoo manager Ross Snipp said: “This is wonderful news and the most perfect Christmas present we could have hoped for.

“Our family of giraffes continues to go from strength to strength and we are looking forward to starting the New Year with a new addition to the group.”