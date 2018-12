A woman suffered a head injury when a Vauxhall Corsa crashed in a ditch on the B1363 at Stillington on Boxing Day.

Firefighters from Easingwold and Huntington had to cut her out of the car with hydraulic equipment.

She was a passenger in the car.

The male driver suffered minor hand injuries.

Both people were taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The incident happened at about 6pm yesterday.

No other vehicle was involved.