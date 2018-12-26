A YORK company is watching the television ad breaks with particular interest over the festive period.

Rail Discoveries staff are celebrating the premiere of its first-ever TV ad.

With voiceover by Julie Walters, it features the Jacobite steam train, the Glacier Express, Cologne, Lake Como and Barcelona.

Its schedule includes ITV3, ITV4, C4, Gold, Really, Home, Yesterday and some Sky channels.

Called “See more, do more, discover more” it features in breaks during a variety of programmes, including Poirot and Vera on ITV3.