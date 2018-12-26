THE SHERIFF of York started Christmas with the traditional Sheriff’s Riding - on foot.

Verna Campbell, accompanied by the York Waits, walked in procession through the city’s heart from Micklegate Bar to the Mansion House via several city landmarks, after dusk on December 21.

The Waits played mediaeval music throughout and at several places, horns were blown and proclamations made.

The ceremony finished with the Sheriff making a speech at the Mansion House.

The Sheriff’s Riding combines the old traditions of the Sheriff’s Ride, which used to take place in November, and Yulegirthol,held on the longest night of the year, when proclamations welcomed “whores, thieves, diceplayers and unthrifty folk” to York for the Christmas period.