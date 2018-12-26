A MOTORIST faces an Unhappy New Year after he drove at more than 140 mph on Christmas Day.

He will have to tell magistrates why he drove at double the speed limit on the A1(M) and try and convince them not to ban him.

North Yorkshire Police spotted his high speed drive and gave chase.

Traffic officer Sgt Paul Cording later tweeted: “The driver can expect his Christmas present in the post in the new year and is looking at a court appearance and hefty fine and probable lengthy ban.”