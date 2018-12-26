DON’T despise the poor, the Archbishop of York warned in his Christmas sermon.

Dr John Sentamu gave the congregation of York Minster a 21st century version of the Nativity Story, in which Dr Who used her sonic screwdriver and time travel to defeat Daleks and Zygons who were trying to stop her delivering baby Jesus to Mary and Joseph.

Then he reminded the worshippers of the Biblical version with a stable and shepherds worshipping a baby lying in a manger.

“Let us beware of despising the poor, because of their poverty,” he said. “Their condition is one which the Son of God has made holy and honoured, by taking it voluntarily on himself.

“God is no respector of persons. He looks at the heart of everyone, and not at their incomes.”

He added: “To be godless and covetous is disgraceful, but it is no disgrace to be poor.

“The coming of Jesus turns all expectations of who is important and their status upside down.”

He said the Christmas message was one of hope.

“Friends, even in uncertain times – like Brexit for us all – the hope is still there.”

