SIXTY older York residents who would otherwise have spent Christmas Day alone enjoyed good company, food, music and gifts instead because of Xmas Presence.

Almost 200 more received Christmas dinner meals-on-wheels, and hampers and goody bags in their homes.

Xmas Presence, led by York musician Big Ian Donaghy and Charlotte Diaz working closely with Age UK in York, took place at the Edge building at the University of York’s Wentworth College.

You can see a heartwarming video ot the event by clicking here:

https://youtu.be/MSkc68MnTiE

Jingle Brass – an ad hoc group brass band of players from all generations and bands - welcomed guests as they came through the doors, and ‘musical maestro’ Kieran White joined the gathering for a singalong.

Guests enjoyed Christmas dinner and a light tea as well as special hampers filled with homemade gifts, with university chef Andrew Wood masterminding the catering.

Ian said that the party, combined with a Christmas dinner meals on wheels service and hampers and goody bags for people receiving homecare, managed to reach 250 older people living alone.

“Thank you doesn’t seem to cover it,” he told helpers. “You have made such a huge difference today. Bless your hearts.”

Guests and helpers told afterwards how they had had a ‘fabulous’ and ‘tremendous’ day. One woman said: “This has meant such a lot, giving us this nice day. You don’t know what loneliness is until it hits you. Thank you indeed for all the kindness you have shown us.”

Amongst the helpers was Stuart Watts, of Copmanthorpe, whose wife, charity champion Dawn, died last month of cancer. He said afterwards she would have been proud of Ian’s and the team’s work, and the small part he had played.

“For me, it’s been a Godsend at this time,” he said. “What Ian is doing is great but he also reaches out to people that are struggling, so even the helpers are helped.”