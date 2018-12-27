ANOTHER £9.25 million is to be spent on trying to prevent the River Foss from flooding hundreds of York homes and businesses ever again.

The 16 tonne Foss Barrier - which prevents water from the Ouse surging up the Foss - is to be replaced by a new, taller gate capable of dealing with rising flood risks posed by climate change.

The upgrade, which also includes replacing mechanical and electrical equipment which controls the barrier, is set to happen next summer.

The investment is on top of £19.4 million already spent on upgrading the pumping station near the barrier, which is now capable of pumping 50 tonnes of floodwater per second from the Foss into the Ouse - more than came through during the devastating 2015 floods when it was overwhelmed.

Ben Hughes, York flood risk director for the Environment Agency, said: “This extra funding for the Foss Barrier is great news for York. Along with the work already carried out at the pumping station and plans for a flood storage area north of Strensall, this will offer the most effective flood protection to homes along the Foss corridor.

“The upgrade means our defences are capable of better dealing with a severe flood, such as that seen in 2015.”

A spokesman said the new gate would be 400mms higher, which would be in excess of one in 100 year levels after allowing for climate change.

He said the works would be timed to favourable weather conditions, with only a few days at most when there was no barrier available and a contingency plan to provide a temporary barrier if any difficulties arose.

Cllr Andrew Waller, environment executive member at City of York Council, said: “This is great news which I’m sure will be welcomed by residents and those affected by the 2015 floods.”

Council leader Ian Gillies said: “We welcome this investment, which will help to further upgrade defences against severe flooding.”