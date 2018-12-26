A KNIFEMAN was tackled to the ground by a customer after robbing a York store.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the robbery happened at Farm Foods in Front Street, Acomb, at 4.30pm on Saturday, not on Sunday as was originally stated by the force.

“A man entered the store, stood in line at the till before producing a knife and grabbing an amount of cash from the till,” said a spokesman.

“As he tried to leave the store he was tackled to the ground by a customer before running out of the store. He climbed on his bike and cycled at speed past Domino’s Pizza.The customer received a hand injury in the tackle.”

The offender was white, stocky and in his 30s. He was wearing a knee-length a jacket covering his face.