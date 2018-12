A VAN was destroyed and another was badly damaged when they caught fire on Christmas Day at a commercial garage in York.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Huntington and York tackled the blaze in Atlas Road, Clifton Moor, which happened just before 8pm.

"One van was totally destroyed by fire and the second had significant fire damage,"said a spokeswoman. "The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault."