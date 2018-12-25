SCORES of York people who would otherwise have spent Christmas Day alone instead enjoyed a 'fun and plate-filled day' - thanks to The Salvation Army.

The church held its annual event, full of good food, games, carol singing, festive fun and friendship, at York Sports Club in Shipton Road.

Major Andrew Dunkinson, of the Salvation Army, said: "We've had a fantastic day made possible by the generosity of so many including York Sports Club, who allowed us to use their brilliant facilities without cost.

"We were especially honoured by a visit by the Civic Party, who spent quite some time chatting to guests.

"Our volunteers were once again brilliant and we want to thanks everyone who contributed to such an amazing day."

He said guests and helpers had become a kind of ‘Christmas family’ for each other, and it was wonderful to see how everyone cared for each other and made sure any newcomers enjoyed themselves and felt included.

He said the event would not have been possible without the generosity of local firms and well-wishers, including M&K Quality Butchers, who donated all the turkeys, pigs in blankets and stuffing balls for the Christmas lunch, and firms and individuals in York had provided a 'wonderful' bag of Christmas goodies for each guest to take home with them at the end of the day.