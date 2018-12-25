ONE of the benefits of living in Yorkshire is the number of stunning country walks right on your doorstep.

Here is a reminder of some of the superb walks published by The Press from writer Jonathan Smith.

Jonathan's walks come with a route description, a map and pictures, plus a factfile on essentials such as refreshments, parking, height gain and which map to take.

So, where will you be walking?

1 Cod Beck Reservoir

2 Rievaulx Abbey

3 Dalby Forest

4 Fountain's Fell

5 A Wensleydale highway

6 Birks Fell

7 Burton Leonard

8 The lower River Nidd

9 Great Whernside

10 Feizor

11 Hawnby

12 Ingleborough

13 Whitby to Runswick Bay

14 Horton to Settle

15 Grassington Moor

16 Cotterdale and Mossdale

17 Osmotherley

18 Keighley Moor Reservoir

19 Upper Swaledale

20 A walk along the River Wharfe

21 Waterfalls near Stainforth

22 Pen-y-ghent

23 Hasty Bank and the Wainstones

24 Ripley Castle

25 Druids Temple near Masham

26 Cracoe Monument and Rylstone Cross

27 Littondale

28 Grimwith Reservoir

29 Captain Cook's Monument and Roseberry Topping

