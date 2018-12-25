ONE of the benefits of living in Yorkshire is the number of stunning country walks right on your doorstep.

Here is a reminder of some of the superb walks published by The Press from writer Jonathan Smith.

Jonathan's walks come with a route description, a map and pictures, plus a factfile on essentials such as refreshments, parking, height gain and which map to take.

So, where will you be walking?

Scarth Wood Moor 

1 Cod Beck Reservoir

 

2 Rievaulx Abbey

 

3 Dalby Forest

Views from the summit 

4 Fountain's Fell

 

5 A Wensleydale highway

 

6 Birks Fell

 

7 Burton Leonard

 

8 The lower River Nidd

Great Whernside 

9 Great Whernside

 

10 Feizor

ON THE TOPS: The summit of Hawnby Hill 

11 Hawnby

 

12 Ingleborough

 

13 Whitby to Runswick Bay

 

14 Horton to Settle

 

15 Grassington Moor

Cotterdale valley 

16 Cotterdale and Mossdale

Shooting Lodge on Osmotherley Moor 

17 Osmotherley

 

18 Keighley Moor Reservoir

 

19 Upper Swaledale

Strid woodland 

20 A walk along the River Wharfe

 

21 Waterfalls near Stainforth

 

22 Pen-y-ghent

 

23 Hasty Bank and the Wainstones

Ripley Castle and grounds 

24 Ripley Castle

 

25 Druids Temple near Masham

 

26 Cracoe Monument and Rylstone Cross

Litton buttercup meadow 

27 Littondale

Grimwith Reservoir sailing centre 

28 Grimwith Reservoir

 

29 Captain Cook's Monument and Roseberry Topping

