PATIENTS have had routine appointments with a GP on Christmas Day for the first time in York today.

Huntington Surgery opened its doors as part of the new service offering evening, weekend and bank holiday appointments.

More than 250,000 patients in the York area can visit a GP or other healthcare professional under a contract awarded by NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to Nimbuscare Ltd - a group of local GP practices in York and Pocklington - to deliver a new extended access primary care service.

The surgery was visited by at least half a dozen patients, who had some prescription needs and minor illness worries.

One patient, Mr King of Poppleton, said: “I was delighted to be seen so quickly after making the appointment yesterday when I was quite worried."

John McEvoy, the managing partner of Haxby Group, dressed up as Santa to raise money for the charity Crisis, as he was joined by his junior doctor daughter and her fiance, also a junior doctor, making it a family occasions.

Dr Rumana Hussien, the GP on duty today. said “I often work in the improved access surgeries and I think patients really appreciate the service.”

Mr McEvoy said: “I raised more than £1,000 for Crisis by dressing up as Santa on Christmas Day - we will keep opening on bank holidays if that is what patients want and we look forward to giving more access to primary care for the people of York in 2019.”