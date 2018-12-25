MEET Harvey, the first baby to be born on Christmas Day at York Hospital.

He is pictured while being visited by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Keith Orrell, and the civic party.

Cllr Orrell said Harvey, who has two brothers, was born by caesarean section at 12.20am to Amy, from Selby, and will probably go home in a couple of days.

He said he also visited a stroke ward and, at the request of the Sheriff of York, Verna Campbell, another ward where she saw a woman she had known for 40 years.

"In another coincidence, the Lady Mayoress and I saw a lady who until recently lived very near to us, who had many of her family with her," he added.