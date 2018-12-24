A KNIFEMAN was tackled to the ground by a customer after robbing a York store, police have revealed.

The robbery happened at Farm Foods in Front Street, Acomb, at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

"A man entered the store, stood in line at the till before producing a knife and grabbing an amount of cash from the till," said North Yorkshire Police.

"As he tried to leave the store he was tackled to the ground by a customer before running out of the store. He climbed on his bike and cycled at speed past Domino’s Pizza.

"The customer received a hand injury in the tackle.

"The offender is described as a white man, aged 30 to 35 years-old and of stocky build. He was wearing a knee length jacket covering over his face.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Press option 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12180014807 when passing on information about the incident."