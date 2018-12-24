YORK Minster was packed to capacity this afternoon as it staged its second Service of Nine Lessons and Carols.

The service was a traditional Christmas celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and consisted of nine special readings, carols sung by the York Minster Choir and hymns for everyone to join in.

The Ninth lesson was read by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, with others read by people including Andrew Scott, chairman of York Civic Trust, Superintendent Lindsey Robson, City Commander for North Yorkshire Police, John David, Master Mason at the Minster and Lily Latham, a Minster School pupil.

The Minster will stage another service later this evening, with the First Eucharist of Christ, a

Traditional 'Midnight Mass' with music from the St William's Singers and York Young Soloists.

Christmas Day services will start with Holy Communion at 8am, followed by Sung Eucharist of Christmas Day at 10am, sung by the Minster Choir, with the preacher being the Archbishop.