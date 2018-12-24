A LIBERAL Democrat York councillor who stood for Parliament three times had paid tribute to the party's former leader, Paddy Ashdown, who has died aged 77.

Cllr Keith Orrell, who stood for the Jarrow seat and then Ryedale twice, in 1997 and 2001, and is currently Lord Mayor of York, said that as a parliamentary candidate and campaigner, he met and worked with Paddy on a number of occasions.

"He inspired you to go out and work even harder," he said.

“There are a small number of people whose presence at a meeting or at an event change the atmosphere and dynamics – Paddy was one of those people.”