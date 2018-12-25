A NEW report on the sanctions for less serious crimes has been welcomed by North Yorkshire Police.

The ‘out of court proposal sanctions’ has been used as a simple, quick and proportionate sanctions for less serious crimes.

Police and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan set up the panel chaired by Jonathan Mortimer, a solicitor from Harrogate, to review their use and the panel produced an annual report, assessing cases for 2018.

Panel chair Mr Mortimer said: "From what I and the panel have seen from our work over the last 12 months, I believe that the public can have confidence the system is being used appropriately by North Yorkshire Police."

Commissioner Julia Mulligan welcomed the panel’s report and the improvements that have been made, but made clear there was still room for improvement.