A TEAM of volunteers will ensure 60 older York residents - who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone - will instead enjoy good company, food, music and gifts today.

Xmas Presence, led by York musician Big Ian Donaghy and Charlotte Diaz working closely with Age UK in York, will take place at the Edge building at Wentworth College at the University of York.

Jingle Brass – an ad hoc group brass band of players from all generations and bands - will welcome guests as they come through the doors, and 'musical maestro' Kieran White will join the gathering for a Christmas singalong.

Guests will enjoy Christmas dinner and a light tea as well as special hampers filled with homemade gifts, with university chef Andrew Wood masterminding the catering.