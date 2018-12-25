THE SALVATION Army in York is today ensuring that 80 guests enjoy a great Christmas Day of good food, games, carol singing, festive fun and friendship - instead of spending it on their own.

Guests and helpers who will come along to the annual event, held at York Sports Club in Shipton Road, have become a kind of ‘Christmas family’ for each other, says Major Andrew Dunkinson.

He said they would ensure any newcomers enjoy themselves and feel included and it was wonderful to see how everyone cared for each other and made sure any newcomers enjoyed themselves and felt included.

He said the event would not have been possible without the generosity of local firms and well-wishers, including M&K Quality Butchers, who donate all the turkeys, pigs in blankets and stuffing balls for the Christmas lunch.

He said the club had generously donated the use of its facilities free of charge

and firms and individuals in York had provide a 'wonderful' bag of Christmas goodies for each guest to take home with them at the end of the day.