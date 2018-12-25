PARENTS in and around York are being encouraged to limit children's screen time during the Christmas holidays.

As digital gifts top Christmas wish lists, M&S Opticians are reminding parents to monitor kids’ screen time and follow the 20/20/20 rule to keep their eyes healthy.

M&S Opticians, the new York-based optician, has issued the advice ahead of the holiday season, which will see many children and their parents spend hours in front of the television, watching their favourite films and TV series, and playing with games consoles.

Optometrists at M&S Opticians suggest following the 20/20/20 rule to allow eye muscles to stretch and relax regularly, rather than focusing on a single distance for hours. This involves looking away from a laptop, tablet or smartphone screen every 20 minutes, for 20 seconds at an object 20 feet away.

Claire Hagan, optician at M&S Opticians York, said: “Excessive use of screens can affect the eyes, with 'Computer Vision Syndrome' and 'Digital Eye Strain' being the most common problem, along with conditions such as ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’.

"Typical symptoms of too much screen time include: tired eyes, eye strain, blurred vision, double vision, eye irritation, redness, dry eye, and headaches. These symptoms are as a result of the prolonged use of eye muscles used for near focusing, the concentration for long periods which reduces the number of times you blink, as well as over exposure to brightness and glare emitted by digital devices.

“These problems are not serious, and are rarely long-lasting, however they can cause a high level of discomfort, and make people feel more tired. In some cases, the problems can be more severe and impact on day to day life.

Despite many York residents being away from their work computer screens during the holidays, they, like their children are set to spend hours on smartphones, tablets and in front of the television.

Recent research also revealed that electronic gifts, such as games consoles and smartphones are topping kids Christmas lists this year, over outdoor and analogue toys*, resulting in an even greater amount of screen time this Christmas.

Claire Hagan, added: “Stepping away from the screen at regular intervals will go a long way to reducing the effects of Digital Eye Strain. As with everything, balance is key and, taking time to go on a festive walk, socialise with friends and family, or play board games over the festive season, will go some way to reducing screen time and ensuring you have the best possible break.”

M&S Opticians opened in-store at York Marks & Spencer in August 2018.