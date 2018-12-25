YORK residents can collect food in exchange for a ‘pay as you feel’ donation on Wednesday mornings this and next month at a local church as part of a community initiative.

Luke’s Larder was launched last Christmas by a joint partnership involving St Luke’s Church, Your Cafe/Sharehouse project, York City Football Club Foundation and City of York Council Children, Young People and Families North Area Team.

It offers up to two carrier bags of food per person at drop-in sessions. The would-be waste food is donated by local businesses. The project was an instant success, with 1310.5 kg of food re-distributed over the initial three days. The organisations have come together again to provide an extended offer for this winter with the Larder operating Wednesday mornings throughout December and January, as well as December 27 and 28. The sessions are from 10am-11am, at St Luke’s Church, in Shipton Street.

Margaret Hattam, from Your Cafe, said: “The first two Luke’s Larders this month were very popular enabling us to redistribute over three-quarters of a tonne of food back into the local community.”

Local businesses wanting to contribute food over the Christmas period should phone Your Cafe on 07874129514 or take the food to St Luke’s Church.

“Please help us to tackle food waste and promote community spirit this Christmas,” Margaret added.

Paula Stainton, foundation manager at York City FC Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be involved in Luke’s Larder again, supporting by way of raising awareness and providing volunteers. We have been heavily involved this year with addressing the issue of food poverty in York, and this is a meaningful way of ensuring we are providing for the community whilst also reducing wastage.”