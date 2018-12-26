A SENIOR York councillor allegedly had a “personal interest” in the recruitment process of someone who got a job with the authority, an investigation has found.

The investigation also considered that he inappropriately shared job applications with three other people at a city centre pub.

The Press can finally reveal the details of allegations made against Liberal Democrat Cllr Keith Aspden in 2017, which led to him being removed from his position as deputy council leader.

Cllr Aspden strongly disagrees with the findings of the investigation and said no paper copies of the applications were taken to the pub.

He has also revealed that the process has left him with financial difficulties and has been the most “stressful, prolonged and difficult” experience of his life.

The Liberal Democrat group has criticised City of York Council for spending more than £70,000 of York council taxpayers’ money on external lawyers for the investigation, saying the cash could have funded three much needed homeless support workers.

A report prepared for a hearing on January 3, when a committee will be asked to consider the evidence on both sides, says Cllr Aspden wanted to be involved in the recruitment process for an administrative role and was on the interview panel alongside two council officers.

It says a meeting took place during the recruitment process between Cllr Aspden and three other people at the Duke of York pub at some point after June 26, 2015.

The report says: “One of the applicants was Person B, who was an intern for the Liberal Democrat Party in York. Councillor Aspden had previously interviewed Person B for this role.

“In the summer of 2015 there was a conversation between Councillor Aspden, Person D, Person A and Person C (a Liberal Democrat activist but not a councillor) in a York Pub.

“Person A alleges that Councillor Aspden had printed copies of the application forms and CVs of the applicants and passed the forms around all the persons present and they considered their suitability for the post.”

Two witness statements say application forms containing confidential details were disclosed at the pub meeting and two witness statements say they were not.

The investigating officer concluded Cllr Aspden had a “close association” with the applicant, and therefore that Cllr Aspden had a “personal interest” in the recruitment process. The report says after the applicant was successfully appointed for the job, he also lodged for a short time with Cllr Aspden and paid him rent.

The investigation report also said: “We also consider that the sharing of the applications in the Duke of York Public House was an inappropriate disclosure of confidential information.”

Cllr Aspden disputes the findings and said: “I have never had to deal with such a stressful, prolonged and difficult process in my professional, council or personal life, with no control over the timescale involved.

“I found myself needing to ensure that I could continue to pay my bills and mortgage as the public whirlwind occurred.”

Cllr Aspden was cleared of several other allegations, including bullying and disclosing confidential information.

A council spokeswoman said: “It is for the standards committee to consider the evidence presented and determine whether there has been any breach of the code of conduct.

“We are unable to comment further until the hearing concludes.”