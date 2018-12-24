PAWS for thought on Sunday morning when City Screen, York, opens its doors to canine customers for a “dog-friendly screening” of the new film of the enigmatic housekeeper, Mary Poppins Returns (U).

Dave Taylor, the Picturehouse cinema's marketing manager, says: "A dog is not just for Christmas, but it's Christmas for dogs too. We’re encouraging customers to bring well-behaved dogs along to this special dog-friendly show.

"Everyone will be issued with a fleece blanket to cover the seat used by the dog or to use as a rug if the dog sits on the floor. During the screening, we'll provide bowls of water around the auditorium, leave lighting levels a little higher than usual and lower the volume of the soundtrack. We limit the ratio to one dog per one or more adults."

Rob Marshall's film is set nearly three decades after Mary Poppins’s first visit to London. Emily Blunt takes on the role made popular by Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins soars back into the capital to look after the Banks children in their time of need.

The now grown-up Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) are living in the same house on Cherry Tree Lane, along with Michael’s three children and their housekeeper Ellen (Julie Walters).

The family are in danger of losing their home, and Michael is struggling after a personal loss, but the practically perfect nanny returns just in time to rekindle the fun and wonder missing from their lives, all with with a little help from street lamplighter Jack and her eccentric cousin Topsy.

Boasting songs, 2D animation and cameos from familiar faces, this cinematic reunion is aimed at both those who grew up with the Poppins magic or are discovering it for the first time.

Tickets for Sunday's 11am show can be booked on 0871 902 5747, in person at the Coney Street cinema or at picturehouses.com