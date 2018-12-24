GRAND Opera House pantomime stars Michelle Heaton and Amy Thompson have visited York Hospital children's ward.

Liberty X singer Michelle, plays Fairy Godmother and Milkshake! presenter Amy Thompson stars as Cinderella in Cinderella And The Lost Slipper at the Cumberland Street theatre in the Three Bears Productions show until January 5.

Opera House general manager Rachel Lane says: "Throughout the past year, as with last year, we have focused our charity collections on local charities where possible. There are many charities that need our help and raising awareness is often just as important as raising funds.

"We have a great relationship with the York Teaching Hospital Charity and support a variety of wards and departments throughout the year.

"For panto, we chose to focus on the children's ward and, as part of this, we arranged for Michelle and Amy to visit the ward and spend some time with the patients. Bringing a smile to their faces – and the faces of their parents/guardians – makes the long days worthwhile, knowing that you're bringing joy to those going through a difficult time."

Tickets for Cinderella are on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york