MORE than 3,800 objections have now been made to plans for 500 homes on land next to a York nature reserve.

The Press revealed last week that Barwood Strategic Land LLP had submitted an application for a site in Moor Lane, adjacent to Askham Bog, which naturalist broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has described as ‘irreplaceable.’

The firm's planning consultants have claimed the scheme will not impact adversely on the bog and will help meet housing needs.

But the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the reserve, had gathered 3,700 objections via its website by this morning, on top of 150 already collected.