QUICK-THINKING people did the right thing when a chip pan caught fire at a house in Barlby, near Selby.

They were able to extinguish the fire prior to firefighters' arrival on Sunday evening by turning off the power source and covering it with a damp cloth, said North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

"One of the occupants suffered minor smoke inhalation," said a spokesman. "They were treated on the scene by our crews and checked over by paramedics."