GRAND Opera House pantomime stars from the Cinderella And The Lost Slipper cast have paid a visit to Highfield Care Home near Tadcaster.

Danny Rogers, Jack McGill and John D Collins had a cup of tea and a mince pie with residents at the home in Scarthingwell Park, Barkston Ash.

Richard Sweeting, of Highfield Care Home, said: "We are so pleased that every year the Grand Opera House always helps us out by bringing the pantomime cast to Highfield.

"Just because people live in a care home and they can’t get to see a panto, it's so lovely that the Opera House brings the panto to us. It’s been happening for the past six years and we’ve had many stars through the door, and the most important thing of all: it makes our residents happy."

Rogers plays Dandini, McGill, Prince Charming, and Collins, Baron Hardup, in Cinderella until January 5, starring alongside Liberty X pop star Michelle Heaton as Fairy Godmother, Milkshake! presenter Amy Thompson as Cinderella, Martin Daniels as Buttons, Ken Morley as Ugly Sister Covonia and Steve Wickenden as Ugly Sister Calpol.

Tickets are on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york.