A SCOUT group are appealing for help to replace their minibus after it was involved in an accident.



Acomb 2nd St Stephens Scout Group have launched a campaign to replace their 16-year-old minibus which was involved in an accident whilst on loan to another scout group in October.



Assistant Scout Group leader, Nik Owen, said the campaign launched on December 17 after the insurance company informed him the minibus was beyond repair.



Mr Owen said: “The insurance company have just informed us that they deem it uneconomical to repair. This is a devastating blow to our group who relied on the old workhorse to ensure we can continue to provide the activities and camps enabling us to provide the adventure we promise.



“We are aiming to try and raise £10,000 between now and Easter so we can buy a new minibus and continue to provide exciting trips and different programmes for our scouts. As a group we help support the local community and provide activities and adventure for almost 100 children and young people on a weekly basis.



“The Bear Grylls Scout Association is going from strength to strength and is working hard to provide a fun environment to stop children from getting involved in gangs, keep them off the streets and into organised activities where their energy can be channelled and their enthusiasm harnessed to help them to reach their full potential.



“We feel this is an important role to play and the fact that over a quarter of the young people on roll are in secondary education plays testament to the roll we are trying to play. The minibus is pivotal to this so that we can keep a varied and expansive program running.”



The Scout group are hoping the money raised will pay for two new buses as the size of the group has grown.



Mr Owen said: “We use the minibus regularly for our normal sessions as well as the camping. We use it all year round not just in the summer; the scouts have just camped out at a scout activity centre for our annual Christmas in tents camp and have our winter camp in February. beavers start camping again in may, as do the Cubs as well as lots of camps planned for 2019 summer including Camjam 2019 and Blackpool week camps.”



To donate, visit website www.keepuscamping.co.uk and a facebook page facebook.com/keepuskamping