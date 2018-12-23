A MUM from Wigginton says all her family's Christmases have come at once after the NHS reversed its decision not to supply the drug that has transformed her son's life to patients in this country.

Philippa Ward’s seven-year-old son, Thomas, suffers from a disorder called tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

The illness causes non-cancerous tumours to develop on his brain and these growths cause epilepsy and learning difficulties.

Before he was given the drug everolimus, Thomas was suffering up to eight severe seizures a day and the family had tried a range of treatments. Thomas has been receiving everolimus on a trial basis, which has "changed our lives," Philippa said.

The Press reported in July that NHS England had announced it would not be funding the treatment for people suffering from epilepsy like Thomas, even though NHS guidance said there is enough evidence to consider making the drug available.

The treatment is available on the health service in Scotland.

NHS England has now announced that everolimus will be funded from April 2019 for people, like Philippa's son, who live with TSC-related epilepsy, where the condition has not responded to standard anti-epilepsy medicines.

Philippa, who has been campaigning on this issue alongside the Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA), said: "It's like all our Christmases have come at once. That's how it feels.

"It's the best news we could have hoped for.

"It means Thomas will be able to keep receiving this drug."

The 40-year-old, who also has a nine-year-old son named Ben, added: "Thomas used to have eight seizures a day, but this went down to two a week when he started on a clinical trial investigating this medicine as a treatment for epilepsy associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. His seizures also became much more predictable, which really helped with our family life. Fewer seizures meant that Thomas’ development came on, and his brilliant personality really began to shine through.”

More than 10,000 people suffer from TSC and over half of them have epilepsy which will not respond to normal treatments.

Dr Chris Kingswood, consultant nephrologist and head of research strategy at the TSA, said: “NHS England has always recognised that there is enough clinical evidence to commission everolimus for TSC-related refractory epilepsy. The 20 per cent chance of seizure freedom and 60 per cent chance of significant seizure reduction from treating this group of patients with everolimus is a massive improvement compared to using traditional anti-epileptic drugs. Clinicians supporting people living with TSC will be thrilled to add everolimus to the range of treatments that we can offer to patients with TSC-related refractory epilepsy.”

TSA chief executive Louise Fish commented: “Around 70 people in England are currently prescribed everolimus for TSC-related kidney and brain tumours. NHS England estimates that a further 300 people in England will benefit from treatment with everolimus for TSC-related refractory epilepsy. We’re delighted that NHS England has decided to fund this life-changing and potentially life-saving treatment from April 2019 onwards."