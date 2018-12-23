YORK Mountaineering Club has marked 70 years of mountain climbing around the world.

The club was founded in 1948 to bring together York-based mountaineers and rock climbers so that they could join up for mountain expeditions.

Club members have been active in the Alps, Dolomites, and other European locations including Norway, Tyrol, Corsica, and Spain; and further afield in Yosemite, Kilimanjaro, and Kyrgyzstan. The literal 'high point' back in the club’s history, was the first British ascent of Ama Dablam in the Himalaya (6856 metres).

The club's chairman, Andrew Eccles, said: “We organise a meeting every week to go rock-climbing locally. We also have regular visits every month throughout the year for mountain walking in Scotland or the Lake District, and climbing from Skye to Pembroke. Our members follow a variety of hill walking and climbing interests and pictures of their ascents are often put up on our website.”

York Mountaineering Club is open to anyone aged 18 or over who has an interest in mountains and/or rock climbing at any level. The club meets on Thursdays at The Knavesmire pub at 10pm, and can be visited at www.yorkmc.org.uk

It has about 65 members from York and surrounding areas.