PEOPLE living with the early stages of dementia are being offered the chance to learn more about how to live well with the disease in a six-week free course being run by Alzheimer’s Society in York.

The Live Well with Dementia course aims to help people take a more active role in the management of their health and well-being.

Alzheimer’s Society services manager, Alison Wrigglesworth said: “The course helps people to gain the understanding, knowledge and skills to help them to live well. Through the session themes, peer support and range of practical tools, the course can increase the individuals confidence in managing dementia day-to-day and planning for the future.

“The small group sessions provide a confidential and friendly environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn from the experience of others.“

Val Ross, 76, who lives with dementia, attended one of the workshops recently and said: “It was great, our trainer Alzheimer’s Society dementia support worker, Penny, was brilliant and it was very informative.

“Living with dementia can be very isolating, but going on the course meant that I met new people living with the same experiences, so you realise you are not alone. I made a new friend and my social life also took off as a result.”

The next six-week course starts on February 13 and will run between 10am and noon at The Community Room, Kent Street Fire Station, Kent Street, York.

For more information call the York office of Alzheimer’s Society on 01904 929444 or email: yorkservices@alzheimers.org.uk