STAFF at York-based internal communications agency, Scarlettabbott, have forgone Secret Santa gifts in exchange for donations to support local homeless people this Christmas.

The team, through donations and fundraising, raised more than £300, a sum which was match-funded by Scarlettabbott, bringing the grand total to more than £650.

Founding director, Rachel Thornton, said: “We believe it’s important to give back to the community which we are part of.

“We wanted to do our bit to support those local people for whom winter is hard and Christmas is far from cosy, to stay warm, dry and fed this festive season.

“Rather than buy presents for each other, we chose to liaise with York’s Helping Other People In Need Group (HOPING).

“We asked HOPING to help us ensure the vital items our donations purchased would bring the greatest value to those in need; from ten foil-backed sleeping bags, through to 42 pairs of thermal socks, and much more.

“I’m really proud of our team, and our agency, and I hope the funds we have raised make a real difference toward supporting local people in need.”

The items donated by Scarlettabbott are requested frequently at this time of year; Lisa Price, co-founder of HOPING, said: “A clean and dry pair of socks is priceless during winter for the homeless and the needy.

“This incredible donation will lift the spirits, not only of those who we are supporting, but also bring a smile to the faces of our volunteers, who often feel like these individuals are an extension of their own family."

Scarlettabbott has an office on Main Street, Fulford.