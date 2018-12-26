YOUNG children in hospital over the festive season were treated to a special delivery.

Bagfuls of cuddly reindeer toys donated by Boyes were taken to York Hospital children’s ward to bring smiles to the faces of youngsters on Christmas Day.

This is the 19th year that Boyes, Press staff and regular advertisers have joined forces to help the youngest patients in York and Scarborough hospitals.

Ten per cent of the advertising revenue from a special teddies supplement in The Press, which enabled local firms and businesses to pass on seasonal greetings to customers, is donated to the two hospitals.