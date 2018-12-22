BUSINESSES and market traders in York teamed up to hold a raffle, which has raised more than £1,800 for a charity which helps children with serious illnesses.

The event was held on Saturday (December 22) in Shambles Market to support the Make A Wish Foundation.

Raffle tickets were sold from a stall in the market. Fundraisers, including market traders and staff from Essence of Peru, on The Shambles, also sold tickets to shoppers and local businesses around the market. All the fundraisers dressed up for the event, including one as Father Christmas and another as a turkey.

Prizes on offer included hundreds of pounds worth of tattoos, beauty treatments, hampers and more, which were donated by traders and local businesses.

Rebecca Sparrow, who is the director of Unique Beauty and Ink, on The Shambles, organised the event with the help of one of her employees Lucy Taylor and market trader Kevin Brill.

She said: "So far we have raised £1,879 and we are going to keep raising money on our Facebook page.

"Make A Wish Foundation is a charity I have always supported, it's a brilliant one. Christmas is about children and this charity supports seriously ill children."