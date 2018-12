TWO vehicles crashed on the A64 westbound on the outskirts of York this afternoon (December 22).

It happened between Grimston Bar and Fulford Interchange.

Police were called to collision at around 3.05pm.

One lane was closed while one of the vehicles was recovered and there was queuing traffic.

The carriageway fully reopened at about 4.45pm.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police described it as a "minor injury RTC".