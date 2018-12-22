POLICE are searching for a Ryedale man who has gone missing.

Simon Grieves, 29, was last seen this morning (December 22) in his hometown of Pickering, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that it is "concerned" for Simon.

Simon is described as 5'11" tall and of a skinny build.

He also has dark brown hair, around grade three in length, and has a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a silver line across the chest and grey Nike trainers.

North Yorkshire Police said that Simon may have travelled out of Pickering and CCTV is being checked.

Anyone who knows where Simon is, or may be, or if they have seen Simon, should phone the force on 101, quoting reference 262 of December 22.