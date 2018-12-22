WHO are Australia’s best band of all time? The Birthday Party? Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds? INXS? Midnight Oil? The Triffids? Tame Impala? The Saints? AC/DC, in Bon Scott’s days? Crowded House... but aren’t they part Kiwi?

How about The Go-Betweens, the “Antipodean Lennon and McCartney”?

They may be less well known than The Go-Between, Julie Christie’s film-acting apogee in 1971; they may have had no big hits, but Right Here winningly resurrects the story of a classic could-have/should- have- been- bigger cult band with candid thoughts from those inside and outside the Brisbane group.

Kriv Stenders’ revelatory, frank, witty and loving documentary charts the path of Grant McLennan and Robert Forster’s often contrary band in a chronological account of a fraught, fractious journey through 30 years, rooted in teenage friendship, but troubled by break-ups, betrayals, unpredictable behaviour and drug use.

It all came to an abrupt stop when Grant McLennan died from a heart attack in May 2006, aged 48, at the height of his reunion years with Forster, an erudite, elusive figure, whose answers contrast with others’ recollections here.

Memory and truth are not always the same in this sometimes painful dive into the past.

McLennan battled with inner demons; Forster was more controlled, but there was a Rumours-era Fleetwood Mac aspect to this story: drummer Lindy Morrison and violinist/guitarist Amanda Brown were in relationships with Forster and McLennan, and their side of that story is fascinating to discover, not least their candour about both being suddenly ejected from the line-up.

Right Here is a rock documentary to rival Andrew Dominik’s Nick Cave study, One More Time With Feeling, for insights into the creative process.

Do watch it and do discover 16 Lovers Lane, The Go-Betweens’ finest hour, too.