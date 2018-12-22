THIS was the night of the two band leaders called Tim:, who both live in America: Burgess and Booth.

The Charlatans could have headlined in their own right, given their long run of hits and loyal following, and so here was a rare chance to catch two of England’s most cherished acts on one night.

Conventionally, not everyone is in place for the “support” act, but here the audience knew they had their money’s worth with such a double bill. The Charlatans, driven as ever by their distinctive keyboards, gave air to past and present, with selections from 2017’s Different Days, including the title track, and beloved oldies such as North Country Boy, The Only One I Know and an extended groove through Sproston Green.

Burgess smiled beatifically beneath his Peter Noone/Brian Jones curtain of hair; it never changed, much like the Charlatans’ lovably blissful music stays within one zone.

The Charlatans: more a double biil than a support act

This was heightened by the greater range in James’s repertoire in a thunderous show that highlighted the percussive impact of their more overtly political songs on this year’s Living In Extraordinary Times.

The line-up has undergone changes since their summer show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, but the set list still gave due weight to the new record’s itchy aggravations at a time when more bands should be worked up by what’s going on around them in an increasingly divided world.

These songs go for the head, not the feet or the heart, where traditionally James have had most impact, but Booth and co balanced out the night with an early Sit Down, Just Like Fred Astaire and Moving On. Significantly, the most impactful new number, Many Faces, was the most emotional.

Charles Hutchinson