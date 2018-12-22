A TEN-man brawl and a patient assaulting a member of ambulance staff were among the alleged incidents that police were called to in York on 'Black Eye Friday'.

From midday yesterday (December 21) until 6am this morning, North Yorkshire Police’s communications team tweeted details of 629 calls that the force control room handled on the last Friday before Christmas – which is also known as 'Mad Friday’.

The day was expected to be one of North Yorkshire Police's busiest of the year.

Among the incidents tweeted about was "reports of a 10-man brawl" in a York takeaway and officers attended the scene.

The force also tweeted that an officer was on their way to a hospital in York after reports that a patient assaulted a member of ambulance staff.

"The same woman is alleged to have assaulted a nurse earlier today," the force added.

In addition, a man was "detained for assault and possessing cannabis" after a report of several people fighting in York's Spurriergate.

Other incidents included a disturbance in York following an argument between two neighbours and a man reported being pick-pocketed in a supermarket in the city.