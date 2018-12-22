A WOMAN suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" in a crash involving a petrol tanker in East Yorkshire yesterday evening (December 21).

Humberside Police said it was called at 5.45pm to reports of the collision between an empty petrol tanker and a red Suzuki Ignis on the A161 Swinefleet Road, in Goole.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 62-year-old woman is being treated for potentially life threatening injuries.

"The woman was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary by air ambulance, where she remains in a stable condition. The driver of the tanker was shaken but uninjured.

"Today, we’re continuing our investigation into the circumstances of the collision and appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

"Our specialist officers are also supporting the woman's family - who have asked that she is not named publicly - and our thoughts are with them."

Anyone who saw either vehicle or has any information they believe could assist Humberside Police should phone 101, quoting log number 407 of December 21.