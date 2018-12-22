A FLOOD alert for the Upper River Ouse in and around York has been removed.

The alert, meaning flooding is possible, came into force on Friday evening but it is no longer in place.

The Environment Agency said: "This flood alert has been removed as levels on the River Ouse in York are continuing to fall. Further rain is forecast for Sunday which may cause levels to rise again during Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and may re-issue this alert if required."

A flood alert is still in place for the Lower River Nidd around Skip Bridge, near Kirk Hammerton.