A FLOOD alert has been issued for the Upper River Ouse in and around York.

The alert, meaning flooding is possible, came into force yesterday evening and the Environment Agency said it remains in place as river levels have risen due to rainfall in the upper catchments.

It said the level of the Ouse was expected to rise to around 2.1 metres overnight and the river was forecast to remain around this level into today.

Flooding of roads, footpaths and farmland is possible during this period, the agency added.

It is not currently expecting to issue any flood warnings for this area.

A flood alert is also in place for the Lower River Nidd around Skip Bridge, near Kirk Hammerton.