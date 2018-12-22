POLICE investigating a serious crash involving a Lamborghini are appealing for information, witnesses and dash-cam footage.

The collision happened on Pot Bank, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate at around 9.35am yesterday (December 21) and was between a grey Lamborghini and a white Kia, North Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the Lamborghini, a man in his 30s from West Yorkshire, sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital in Leeds, the force added.

It said officers want to speak to anyone who was driving in this area who may have seen the vehicles prior to the crash as this could help with their investigation.

Anyone can assist with the investigation is urged to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC1470 Brett or email Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. They can also ask for TS1170 Halloway or email Hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference 12180236660.