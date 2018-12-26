A LOCAL Gin distiller has won a prestigious national award.

York Gin has gone one better than its silver medal in the Gin Masters earlier this summer - bringing home the People's Drinks Award this December.

And the company have dedicated the award to founder member Jon Farrow, one of York's most popular publicans who died suddenly in 2017, aged 55.

The company was first set up in 2016 by landlord of The Swan, Paul Crossman and his friend Jon Farrow, along with longstanding friends Pete McNichol, Harry Cooke and Emma Godivala.

The team realised that York didn’t have its own local Gin, unlike other cities across the country, such as Durham, Newcastle and Manchester who were launching their own local spirits.

They released their first Gin in March this year but have already been commended for their product.

Mrs Godivala said: “We had only been open a month but we thought that we would enter the two competitions to showcase our quality of Gin. The People's Choice Award is a consumerist competition where people are blindfolded and taste with a blindfold on.

“Amazingly our three entries, York Gin, York Gin Coco and York Gin Roman Fruit all came up first which is unprecedented.”

She added: “This award was for Jon who worked so hard to get the company to where it is now.”

Jon Farrow was one of York’s most popular publicans until he died suddenly in 2017, at the age of 55.

He was co-owner and manager of The Slip in Clementhorpe, and also co-owner of both The Volunteer Arms in Holgate and The Woolpack in Fawcett Street.

The company have named two of their stills after Jon and his late wife Julie Farrow.

Mrs Godivala said: “The couple will always be here in spirit. The children loved the idea and it continues their memory with the company.”

York Gin can be found in several places including House of Trembling Madness, at the Christmas Market and Field and Fawcett.