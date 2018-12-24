YORK’S designer outlet looks set for a major expansion which would create new jobs and up to 25 new shops.

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Fulford is to apply for planning permission next year to create an extra 3,500 sq metres of floorspace.

It will also seek the go-ahead for 240 additional parking spaces and for the 500-space Park & Ride site to be relocated from the east side to the south side of the site.

Centre manager Mike Thomas told The Press it had engaged in initial discussions with City of York Council to explore the potential to expand the complex, situated just off the A64 and A19 junction.

“This would be an exciting investment in the region, creating new jobs and delivering an improved park and ride scheme,” he said.

“However we are still at a very early stage. In 2019, we will be undertaking an extensive consultation programme with local residents, community groups and politicians before a planning application is prepared later in the year.” A spokeswoman added that the expansion could deliver up to 25 new stores.

The proposals emerged in a request submitted to City of York Council for a “screening opinion” as to whether the proposed scheme should be subjected to an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

NTR Planning Ltd says in an EIA Screening Report that the outlet is an established and successful business and tourism destination for the region, which provides 1,600 full and part time jobs and is one of the largest employers in the area.

“It attracts over 4.5 million visitors each year and is an important commercial location in York,” it says. “In addition, the P&R provision on site encourages sustainable travel into York city centre.

“The site is within the Green Belt but for the purposes of screening, is not considered as sensitive.”