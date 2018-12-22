A GERMAN expat living in York has told councillors about the verbal abuse she has experienced since the Brexit vote.

Antje Ramming-Robinson, a member of York for Europe, said she has been called “scum”, a “traitor” and told to go back where she came from on a regular basis despite having lived in the city for 25 years.

Speaking at a council meeting, she said EU nationals are looking at alternatives to living and working in Britain and added that she fears the number of people visiting York from Europe will drop following Brexit.

She said: “Even at the highest level of government there are remarks made which are totally inappropriate, such as queue-jumping by EU citizens. We are not queue-jumping, we are here to work, raise families and contribute to society.

“Believe me every single EU National has looked or is looking at alternatives to working and living in Britain.

“The difficulties for York do not end here. Tourists have expressed concern about the impact of visa costs and that these might be the tipping point for them not to visit anymore.”

She added that she feels EU citizens in the UK are “being stripped of their democratic rights”.

Councillors had been asked to consider an updated report on planning for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. Will Boardman from the council said the local authority is looking at what can be done to support residents and businesses. But he added that it had been “slightly frustrated” with the lack of information.

Labour group leader Cllr Janet Looker said: “I can’t think of a situation more frustrating.

“I think being absolutely almost panic-stricken is probably an underestimation. Our friends who’ve been living here for ages from Europe, who have quite rightly and happily and comfortably made their homes here, are providing hugely important services. The impact on them is going to be quite devastating.”

Council leader Cllr Ian Gillies said: “I can’t defend the Government’s handling of this. The vote was taken two years ago, and we need a decision. But I wouldn’t support a loser’s vote.”