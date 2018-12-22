DUALLING the outer ring-road would be an opportunity to "create cycle superhighways into the centre of York".

York Cycle Campaign said every £1m invested in cycle infrastructure produces about £3m return in benefits, including reduced mortality, reduced traffic congestion, reduced absenteeism, and increased amenity.

Jamie Wood, group spokesman, said: "Investing in cycle superhighways at this point is the ideal moment to capitalise on the projected drop in traffic on radial routes into York."

Peter Sheaf from the group said: "Including cycle investment as part of this bid is an opportunity to significantly increase the cost-benefit ratio of the scheme and reduce the chances of the bid being rejected again."