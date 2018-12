A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle at a busy junction in York.

It happened on the corner of The Mount/ Dalton Terrace at around 6pm, a spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said.

"We had a report of a vehicle in collision with a pedestrian," the spokeswoman added.

"One patient has been taken to York Hospital."

The collision has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.